Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Apr, 2024 03:32pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs240,200 per tola after shedding Rs900 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,932 after a decrease of Rs772, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,306 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.

