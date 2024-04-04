Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Gold continued its merry run in Pakistan on Thursday in line with a record increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs241,100 after a gain of Rs2,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,704 after an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,800 per tola.

With this increase, gold price per tola in the local market reached near all-time high of Rs242,700 witnessed in September, 2023, according to the APGJSA.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at record $2,311 per ounce, after a gain of $21 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs40 to Rs2,650 per tola.

In the international market, gold surged to a record high on Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underlined that recent job gains and higher-than-expected inflation readings did not significantly alter the overall picture of the central bank’s monetary strategy.