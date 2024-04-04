AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2024 02:21pm

Gold continued its merry run in Pakistan on Thursday in line with a record increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs241,100 after a gain of Rs2,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,704 after an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,800 per tola.

With this increase, gold price per tola in the local market reached near all-time high of Rs242,700 witnessed in September, 2023, according to the APGJSA.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at record $2,311 per ounce, after a gain of $21 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs40 to Rs2,650 per tola.

In the international market, gold surged to a record high on Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underlined that recent job gains and higher-than-expected inflation readings did not significantly alter the overall picture of the central bank’s monetary strategy.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity rates Gold trade gold import gold rate gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

20 backward districts: Off-grid power solutions may be provided

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Read more stories