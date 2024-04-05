AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Apr 05, 2024
Markets

Russian rouble slightly weaker against the US dollar

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 01:58pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the US dollar on Friday.

By 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.14% lower at 92.37 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.215 to 92.590.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.11% to 100.04 and down 0.05% to 12.73 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% to $91.04 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.53% to 1,157.61.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.39% lower at 3,394.29.

