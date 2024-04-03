AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 12:51pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was mostly unchanged against the US dollar on Wednesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.04% lower at 92.62 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.413 to 92.690.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.17% to 99.72 and dropped 0.24% to 12.75 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.3% to $89.14 a barrel.

Russian rouble firms to one-month high vs dollar

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.14% to 1,149.60. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.28% to 3,380.57.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

World Bank identifies hurdles to foreign investment

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Brent oil futures above $89 as supply risks intensify

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories