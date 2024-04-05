Markets Print 2024-04-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 68,416.78
High: 68,439.37
Low: 67,912.35
Net Change: 660.74
Volume (000): 201,069
Value (000): 12,721,252
Makt Cap (000) 2,194,471,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,953.50
NET CH (+) 70.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,711.75
NET CH (-) 110.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,741.77
NET CH (+) 214.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,854.04
NET CH (+) 99.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,180.18
NET CH (+) 84.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,758.85
NET CH (+) 40.72
------------------------------------
As on: 04- APRIL -2024
====================================
