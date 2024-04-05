KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 68,416.78 High: 68,439.37 Low: 67,912.35 Net Change: 660.74 Volume (000): 201,069 Value (000): 12,721,252 Makt Cap (000) 2,194,471,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,953.50 NET CH (+) 70.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,711.75 NET CH (-) 110.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,741.77 NET CH (+) 214.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,854.04 NET CH (+) 99.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,180.18 NET CH (+) 84.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,758.85 NET CH (+) 40.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- APRIL -2024 ====================================

