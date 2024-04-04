AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2024 Updated April 4, 2024 04:29pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday a three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” the central bank said in a statement.

Earlier, the federal government announced a three and four-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Also read:

