AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announces Eid holidays

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:26pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has announced that it will be closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024, for Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.

A notification from PSX stated, “All TRE certificate holders, staff, and concerned individuals are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.”

The PSX also announced that it will resume its pre-Ramadan trading hours and office timings starting from Monday, April 15, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSX will also be closed on Friday (April 5, 2024) on account of Jumua-tul-Wida.

Also read:

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announces Eid holidays

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Pakistan’s central govt debt decreases marginally in February: SBP

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters sent to judges: PM Shehbaz assures of investigation

KSE-100 hits new peak, settles above 68,000 for the first time

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP

LHC’s decision to help boost Pakistan’s pharma sector: brokerage house

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Read more stories