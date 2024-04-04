Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announces Eid holidays

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has announced that it will be closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024, for Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.

A notification from PSX stated, “All TRE certificate holders, staff, and concerned individuals are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.”

The PSX also announced that it will resume its pre-Ramadan trading hours and office timings starting from Monday, April 15, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSX will also be closed on Friday (April 5, 2024) on account of Jumua-tul-Wida.