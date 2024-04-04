AIRLINK 62.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2024 Updated April 4, 2024 12:14pm

The government announced on Thursday a three and four-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that for offices observing a five-day work week, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Friday, April 12.

For offices observing six working days a week, the holidays have been announced from April 10 Wednesday to , April 13 Saturday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

