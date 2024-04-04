ICC cricket events: Tower Sports secures satellite rights until 2025

KARACHI: Tower Sports, a subsidiary of HUM Network Limited (HNL), has secured exclusive satellite rights for ICC cricket events in Pakistan until the end of 2025.

This groundbreaking agreement solidifies Tower Sports’ position as the premier destination for cricket enthusiasts across the nation, offering unparalleled access to six flagship ICC World events.

Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Pakistan is a very important market for world cricket with a large and passionate fan base.”

Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HNL, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Tower Sports’ commitment to delivering exceptional sports entertainment.

Arif Hussain, CEO of Tower Sports, highlighted the transformative impact of the collaboration, promising an immersive viewing experience that will redefine cricket broadcasting in Pakistan.

