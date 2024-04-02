Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs237,100 per tola after shedding Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs203,275 after a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,273 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.