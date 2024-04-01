Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold continued its merry run in Pakistan on Monday as the yellow metal hit a fresh record high in the international market. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs237,600 after a gain of Rs2,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs203,704 after an increase of Rs2,401, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained largely stable at Rs234,800 per tola.

In last 7 sessions, gold has gained Rs9,400 per tola in the local market.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday hit record high as it reached $2,278 per ounce, after a gain of $24 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.