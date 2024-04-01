AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian stocks hit highest in over two years

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 04:49pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s benchmark stock index strengthened to its highest point since the day Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022 on Monday, while the rouble firmed slightly against the US dollar.

By 1025 GMT, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.9% to 3,361.5 points, its strongest since Feb. 24, 2022.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.9% to 1,147.5 points.

The rouble was 0.2% higher at 92.29 to the dollar.

Russian rouble slightly strengthens against dollar

The rouble could face weakening risks in the coming days, said Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank, as a favourable month-end tax period has ended and there could be pent-up demand for dollars and euros in the United States and Europe after the Easter break.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.1% to 99.53 and dropped 0.1% to 12.69 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.3% to $86.71 a barrel.

Russia's benchmark stock

Comments

200 characters

Russian stocks hit highest in over two years

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

PHC allows Murad Saeed, Azam Swati to contest Senate polls

Read more stories