Apr 01, 2024
Russian rouble slightly strengthens against dollar

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 12:50pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the US dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.25% higher at 92.25 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.190 to 92.473.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.08% to 99.57 and dropped 0.11% to 12.69 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.3% to $87.22 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.71% to 1,144.95.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.6% to 3,352.61.

