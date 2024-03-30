Hydropower project achieves max capacity of 969MW after TRT inspection

LAHROE: Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project has achieved its maximum generation capacity of 969 MW, said Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) sources.

Following resumption of its operation early this month after inspection of the tail race tunnel (TRT), they said, the project is continuously in operation as per the availability of water and contributing electricity to the National Grid, especially during Sehr and Iftar of the holy month of Ramadan.

Also, they added, operation of Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project was stopped on January 10 for inspection of the rehabilitated tail race tunnel while taking advantage of the low-flow season.

Subsequently, the detailed inspection was successfully carried out prior to resumption of generation from the project early this month. Most importantly, International Panel of Experts also inspected the tail race tunnel.

