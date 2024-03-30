Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Master plan of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 05:50am

LAHORE: A meeting was held at IDAP Head Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir, in which the master plan of the state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore was reviewed.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Captain Shameer (R) also gave a briefing to the provincial ministers in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the master plan of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore has been reviewed in detail.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, better treatment facilities will be available to cancer patients all over Punjab including Lahore under one roof. The long-standing demand of cancer patients is going to be met in the form of a cancer care hospital in Lahore, he said, adding: “The task of constructing a cancer care hospital in Lahore has been entrusted to IDAP and funds are available to implement the cancer care hospital being built in Lahore.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Khawaja Salman Rafiq

Comments

200 characters

Master plan of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories