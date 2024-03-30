Master plan of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital reviewed

LAHORE: A meeting was held at IDAP Head Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir, in which the master plan of the state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore was reviewed.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Captain Shameer (R) also gave a briefing to the provincial ministers in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the master plan of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore has been reviewed in detail.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, better treatment facilities will be available to cancer patients all over Punjab including Lahore under one roof. The long-standing demand of cancer patients is going to be met in the form of a cancer care hospital in Lahore, he said, adding: “The task of constructing a cancer care hospital in Lahore has been entrusted to IDAP and funds are available to implement the cancer care hospital being built in Lahore.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024