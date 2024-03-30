Brecorder Logo
Thai crane collapse kills seven

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2024 06:55am

BANGKOK: Seven people were killed when a crane fell during construction work at a factory in Thailand on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in Rayong province, south of the capital Bangkok, at around 4:00 pm (0900 GMT), local police chief Chaipong Sangpongchai told AFP.

“The accident occurred during the construction of a factory to make metal chimneys,” he said.

Local media reported that all victims were factory workers.

Construction accidents are common across Thailand, with business operators often ignoring safety requirements and operating without permits.

In January, a huge explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri killed 23 people. At least 10 people died and more than 100 were injured in a blast at a factory in Narathiwat, southern Thailand, last July.

