UAE extradites alleged drug baron from Dubai to Belgium

BRUSSELS: One of Belgium’s most-wanted suspected drug smugglers was extradited from Dubai on Friday, the Belgian justice ministry said.

Nordin El Hajjioui, a Belgian of Moroccan origin, is believed to be one of the main drug barons in Antwerp and is wanted in at least three cocaine-trafficking cases.

Emirati officials first arrested the 36-year-old in 2020 in Dubai after a request from Belgium but then released him. He was taken back into custody last year.

He challenged his extradition in the courts but a top Emirati court gave the green light in early March.

