Security of Imran in Adiala jail: LHC adjourns proceedings in a plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the proceedings in a petition filed for the security of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in Adiala jail till April 03 after a law officer sought time to submit reply of the Punjab government.

The court also directed the law officer to furnish details of the nature of the security threats at the jail till next hearing.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) appeared before the court on a short notice in a petition of PTI Lawyers Forum President and objected to the maintainability of the petition.

He pointed out that Adiala jail was located in Rawalpindi and the relevant authorities were also stationed there. He said the petition should be filed at the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC.

The court, however, inclining with the contention of the petitioner, observed, all central administrative officers were present in Lahore, so the hearing of the petitioner should be conducted in Lahore.

The court remarked that two prime ministers of Pakistan Liaqat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto had been assassinated before and an attack had also been made on the PTI leader.

Therefore, no new incident can be tolerated, the court maintained.

The court observed that there was no difference in hearing the case at Lahore or Rawalpindi and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.

