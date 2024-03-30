Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-30

Security of Imran in Adiala jail: LHC adjourns proceedings in a plea

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 08:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the proceedings in a petition filed for the security of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in Adiala jail till April 03 after a law officer sought time to submit reply of the Punjab government.

The court also directed the law officer to furnish details of the nature of the security threats at the jail till next hearing.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) appeared before the court on a short notice in a petition of PTI Lawyers Forum President and objected to the maintainability of the petition.

He pointed out that Adiala jail was located in Rawalpindi and the relevant authorities were also stationed there. He said the petition should be filed at the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC.

The court, however, inclining with the contention of the petitioner, observed, all central administrative officers were present in Lahore, so the hearing of the petitioner should be conducted in Lahore.

The court remarked that two prime ministers of Pakistan Liaqat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto had been assassinated before and an attack had also been made on the PTI leader.

Therefore, no new incident can be tolerated, the court maintained.

The court observed that there was no difference in hearing the case at Lahore or Rawalpindi and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Imran Khan Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

Security of Imran in Adiala jail: LHC adjourns proceedings in a plea

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories