‘Corporate agriculture, livestock farming yielding positive results’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 30 Mar, 2024 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Green Corporate Initiatives (GCI) and Green Corporate Livestock Initiatives (GCLI) are aimed at boosting agriculture and livestock under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the details, corporate agriculture and livestock farming are yielding positive results.

Many government and private companies, along with investors, are benefiting from these efforts, achieving the desired outcomes.

The initiatives of the SIFC, the GCI and GCLI are introducing innovation in agriculture and livestock.

The aim of these initiatives is to increase production in agriculture and livestock through the use of new technologies, crucial for food security in Pakistan.

Precision farming techniques can maximise yields with minimal input, leading to cost reduction and increased revenue.

These steps are expected to reduce costs and increase income significantly.

Agriculture livestock SIFC Green Corporate Initiatives

