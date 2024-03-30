Dacoit lynched in Karachi after food-delivery man killed over resisting robbery

KARACHI: A food delivery man, a father of two, was killed in cold blood by street criminals on Karachi’s Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover on the night between Thursday and Friday. The robbers, however, were subsequently surrounded by a mob who lynched one of them while the other fled.

Police say the robbers also fired shot at a police party responding to the incident.

Ali Rehbar, 38, was passing by Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover late Thursday night when robbers stopped him and shot him dead for showing resistance, according to police officials.

As the robbers shot at Ali Rehbar, a stray bullet also hit and injured another man, named Irfan. A crowd gathered on to the flyover after the shooting and beat a robber to death, the police said adding that his accomplice managed to flee.

The police found 9mm and 30 mm shells on the crime scene, a statement said.

A motorcycle was left on the flyover after the incident

However, police added later that the fleeing robbers had also fired shots at a police party of Madadgar 15 that was responding to the incident. Ali Rehbar was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and a father of two.

His 70-year-old father told reporters that as the family rose in the wee hours of Friday for Sehri they received a phone call informing them Ali Rehbar’s dead body was lying in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi’s primary hospital.

Living in Pakistan has now become a crime, said Syed Akhtar Hussain. The Sindh interior minister, meanwhile, took notice of the incident and ordered the suspension of the SHO.