Azerbaijan wants to boost ties in ICT field

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan wanted to further boost ties with Pakistan in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) field, said Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

The ambassador called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima in her office on Friday, where matters of mutual interest and related to the IT and Telecommunication sector were discussed in the meeting.

The Azerbaijan ambassador congratulated Minister of State for IT Fatima for assuming her office. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and telecom sector.

Minister of State for IT Fatima said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have brotherly relations, adding that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Azerbaijan. She said Pakistan wanted tangible ties between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecom sector. She said that Pakistan aspired to start a youth exchange program with Azerbaijan. She noted that the exchange of startups between the two countries will give fillip to relations.

Fatima also emphasized starting the joint IT training program for the youth of the two countries. She went on to say that Pakistan has a conducive atmosphere for foreign direct investment especially in the IT and Telecom sector. She said there was great potential in the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan, adding that we will fully cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of IT and Telecom.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador of Azerbaijan said that Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector was progressing, adding that Azerbaijan wanted to further boost ties with Pakistan in the ICT field.

