Attacks on foreign experts termed attacks on economy

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain said that the business community strongly condemns the incident of terrorism in the Bisham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani were killed in this attack, which was a conspiracy to spoil relations with Pakistan's most valued friend, which will never succeed.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that attacks on foreign experts are attacks on the Pakistani economy, which should be stopped, and those responsible should be punished.

He said that five Chinese citizens have been killed, while many people have also been injured in the suicide attack.

In 2021, 13 people were killed in a similar incident, after which work on the local dam was stopped for several months. Again, such an attack on the Chinese working on the same dam is both condemnable and a security failure.

According to Mian Zahid Hussain, terrorists are destabilizing Pakistan by attacking all over the nation, and we need to take strong action against them.

Enemy nations may be involved in terrorist incidents across the country. Certainly, enemy countries do not want political and economic stability in Pakistan.

Hostile nations are not ready to accept CPEC and they have been doing everything in this regard.

He warned that we should frustrate the unholy designs of our enemies, lest they set the entire country on fire.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the security of Chinese citizens should be increased, laws should be tightened, and cases against them should be disposed of immediately.

Elements involved in terrorism and their handlers should be arrested, and public executions of sentences should be considered.

Every possible step should be taken to eliminate their sleeper cells and overseas sanctuaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024