Gold price per tola gains another Rs3,800 in Pakistan

Gold continued to gain in Pakistan on Friday as the yellow metal hit record high in the international market. Gold price per tola reached Rs234,800 in the local market after a gain of Rs3,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs201,303 after an increase of Rs3,258, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday hit record high as it reached $2,254 per ounce, after a gain of $40 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,600 per tola.