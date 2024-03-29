Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains another Rs3,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:11pm

Gold continued to gain in Pakistan on Friday as the yellow metal hit record high in the international market. Gold price per tola reached Rs234,800 in the local market after a gain of Rs3,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs201,303 after an increase of Rs3,258, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday hit record high as it reached $2,254 per ounce, after a gain of $40 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,600 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity rates Gold trade gold import commodities prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains another Rs3,800 in Pakistan

Rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China joins probe into deadly suicide attack on its nationals in Pakistan

Aurangzeb holds key meeting with SBP governor

No political, bureaucratic interference to be allowed in anti-smuggling drive: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 retreats from record high but still closes above 67,000

Bank Alfalah’s eyes majority stake in Samba Bank Limited

SBP clears Nassir Salim’s appointment as HBL President & CEO

Pakistan’s listed pharma sector sees earnings go down 42% YoY in 2023

PABC’s profit jumps nearly 86%, stands at Rs5bn in 2023

Read more stories