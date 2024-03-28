AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2024 04:19pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs231,000 per tola after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs198,045 after an increase of Rs1,285, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,214 per ounce, after a gain of $14 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

