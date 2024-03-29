Brecorder Logo
Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 12:08pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11am, the rupee was hovering at 277.80, a gain of Re0.23 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 278.03 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, data released by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Thursday revealed that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) posted a modest growth of 1% during the 2nd quarter against the revised 2.5% in the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and 2.2% in the 2nd quarter of the last fiscal year 2022-23.

Overall GDP for Q1 for the financial year 2023-24 has witnessed a revised growth of 2.5% as compared to the 2.13% estimated in the 107th NAC meeting.

Internationally, the US dollar slightly improved against China’s yuan on Friday as it neared the end of a volatile week in which the Chinese central bank attempted to slow the pace of the currency’s fall against a buoyant dollar.

Traders awaiting fresh US inflation data later in the day expect further downward pressure on the yuan, as well as rising volatility.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation may have picked up pace in February potentially giving another boost to the dollar.

