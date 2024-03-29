Pakistan Cables wins Gold Award

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables won the Gold Award at the Women Empowerment & Gender Equality recognition Awards 2024 ceremony organised by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan. The award was presented by the Federal Secretary of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Department, Dr. Arshad Mahmood to Aadil Riaz, Director Human Resources, Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Pakistan Cables is committed to champion gender equality and female empowerment in the industry. .As part of a focus DEI strategy, the Company actively fosters a diverse organizational culture through various internal and external initiatives.

“Pakistan Cables is playing a pioneering role to promote female empowerment in the engineering sector. We are an equal opportunity employer that challenges stereotypes in the industry and we continually invest in a diverse workforce. Our internal policies and practices are aligned to promote inclusion in all aspects of business. We have also made social investments through external partnerships to promote women in STEM based subjects and aim to inspire others to follow in Pakistan.”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables Ltd.