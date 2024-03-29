AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Indian shares close FY24 with weekly, quarterly gains, led by financials

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday to close the fiscal year with weekly and quarterly gains in a holiday-shortened week, led by financials after the central bank eased recently tightened rules for lenders’ investments in alternative investment funds.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.92% to 22,326.90, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.90% higher at 73,651.35.

The Nifty 50 has gained about 29% in the year ending March 31, its best performance in three fiscal years.

The benchmark has advanced 2.74% in the January-March quarter, extending gains for four straight quarters in a row, besides logging a second straight weekly gain of 1.04%.

