AIRLINK 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.08%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.71%)
FFBL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 109.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-4.62%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
OGDC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.9%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.76%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 106.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.21%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.09%)
SEARL 52.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.25%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.74%)
SSGC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.11%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.88%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,367 Increased By 35.2 (0.56%)
BR30 21,618 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,282 Increased By 368 (0.59%)
KSE30 20,938 Increased By 87.6 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises on Standard Chartered boost

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 01:55pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged higher at open on Friday, propped by financial stocks following Standard Chartered’s results, though the index was on course for marginal losses in the week as markets digested a raft of mixed earnings updates.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, as of 0820 GMT. Standard Chartered PLC jumped 6.4% to the top of FTSE 100 after the Asia-focused bank rewarded shareholders with dividends and a fresh $1 billion buyback as annual profit rose 18%. The stock powered a 1% rise in British lenders.

The blue chip share index is still on course for a marginal weekly loss on the back of a mixed bag of earnings in the region, with receding bets on early interest rate cuts from global central banks also pouring cold water on market optimism baked in towards the end of last year.

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Barclays jumps on overhauling plans

The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower, led by a 2% fall in the UK’s Domino’s Pizza Group as Barclays downgraded the firm to “equal weight” from “overweight”.

Meanwhile, British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months in February as households took a gloomier view of their recent personal finances and the broader economic outlook, according to a survey.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 rises on Standard Chartered boost

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 0.7%

Newly elected Punjab lawmakers take oath

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Pakistan dynasty’s crown jewel breeds resentment

With spears and shields, India’s Nihang Sikh warriors join farmers’ protest

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US interest rate cut in May

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Read more stories