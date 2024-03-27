AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mar 27, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:04pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs229,500 per tola after a gain of Rs100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs196,760 after an increase of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,200 per ounce, after a gain of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

