AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-28

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Honey bottle was tampered with?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:53am

“Nectar is food for the gods.” “Wow, have you crossed many, many, red lines.” “In ancient Greek and Roman mythology…”

“Oh, OK then, but why bring that up.”

“Nectar is defined as a sugar rich liquid by plants called nectaries which attract pollinators…”

“And this information would interest me because?”

“Well, bees are also considered pollinators.”

“I still don’t get it.”

“Bees produce honey.”

“So?”

“Honey has medicinal properties, there are references to its beneficial properties in hadith.”

“I still don’t understand.”

“Honey is being partaken by many prominent and not so prominent citizens of the Land of the Pure.”

“Ahhhhh…in 2016 Ali Amin Gandapur was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Revenue Minister, and he was accused by a Bara Kahu district police officer (DPO) of having alcohol in his possession which, so claimed Gandapur, was actually honey, and he offered to take a blood test to prove it and said the DPO should also take the blood test.”

“Right and two years later in 2018 Sharjeel Memon had some honey and engine oil in wine bottles in his hospital room where he was shifted from jail due to ill health…”

“Not good that. I reckon the police needs to be trained to distinguish honey from alcohol.”

“Agreed anyway, The Third Wife of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless told the media during her attendance in Adiala Jail that her honey bottle was tampered with, and after she partook of some honey as per her usual practice she felt ill…”

“Well, we have heard stories of the potency of her curses, and perhaps she cursed the policewomen who are guarding her, and they replaced honey with alcohol…”

“I assume she takes a spoonful of honey a day and even though it is the nectar of the devil for us pious Muslims, yet you don’t fall ill with that amount.”

“You reckon it was engine oil?”

“Hmmm could be, and it must have been high octane because for the first she was energized to get up and approach the media and was dragged back by the arm by her spouse.”

“Sad, sad, sad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Honey bottle was tampered with?

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories