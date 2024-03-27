Bangladesh coach to miss second Sri Lanka Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe will miss the second and final Test against Sri Lanka due to personal reasons, the cricket board said Wednesday.

The second Test begins on Saturday in Chittagong, with Bangladesh needing a win to level the series after their 328-run defeat in Sylhet.

“The head coach will be travelling to Australia due to personal reasons, necessitating his immediate departure,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Assistant coach Nic Pothas will stand in for him, it added.

Bangladesh on Tuesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib has not played any matches for Bangladesh since the World Cup in India in October-November 2023.

The former captain, an all-rounder, successfully won a parliamentary seat for the ruling Awami League during general elections in January.