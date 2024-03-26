AIRLINK 60.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.5%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2024 01:20pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs229,400 per tola after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs196,674 after an increase of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs228,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,193 per ounce, after a gain of $6 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

