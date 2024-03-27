Army vows accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military vowed to ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable, saying the terror attacks including in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilising the internal security situation.

“The recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilising the internal security situation,” the ISPR said in a statement.

While the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of six innocent civilians including five Chinese nationals, it added.

“The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn[s] this cowardly act,” it added.

It further stated that strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China.

“Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror,” the ISPR said.

It added that such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country. Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state, it added.

“With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance. Together we will prevail over adversity and evil. INSHALLAH,” it added.

Giving details of the attack on Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat, the ISPR stated that on the night 25/26 March 2024, terrorists attempted to attack Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat which was thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled the killing of all four terrorists in the ensuing joint clearance operation, it added.

However, during an intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat, it further stated.

It said that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs,” said the ISPR.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists on Monday (March 25).

During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, four terrorists including terrorist Mustafa, terrorist Qismat Ullah and terrorist Islam Ud Din were “sent to hell”, the ISPR said.

It added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

