Mar 27, 2024

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 27 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,906.28
High:                      65,989.54
Low:                       65,492.71
Net Change:                   380.63
Volume (000):                137,147
Value (000):               7,940,370
Makt Cap (000)         2,109,441,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,689.05
NET CH                    (+) 160.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,349.10
NET CH                     (+) 95.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,937.75
NET CH                    (+) 143.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,453.01
NET CH                     (-) 67.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,091.85
NET CH                      (-) 4.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,686.35
NET CH                      (-) 9.45
------------------------------------
As on:                 26-March-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

