Markets Print 2024-03-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,906.28
High: 65,989.54
Low: 65,492.71
Net Change: 380.63
Volume (000): 137,147
Value (000): 7,940,370
Makt Cap (000) 2,109,441,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,689.05
NET CH (+) 160.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,349.10
NET CH (+) 95.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,937.75
NET CH (+) 143.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,453.01
NET CH (-) 67.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,091.85
NET CH (-) 4.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,686.35
NET CH (-) 9.45
------------------------------------
As on: 26-March-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments