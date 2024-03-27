KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,906.28 High: 65,989.54 Low: 65,492.71 Net Change: 380.63 Volume (000): 137,147 Value (000): 7,940,370 Makt Cap (000) 2,109,441,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,689.05 NET CH (+) 160.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,349.10 NET CH (+) 95.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,937.75 NET CH (+) 143.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,453.01 NET CH (-) 67.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,091.85 NET CH (-) 4.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,686.35 NET CH (-) 9.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-March-2024 ====================================

