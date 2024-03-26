AIRLINK 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.35%)
China’s yuan down on accommodative policy outlook, resilient dollar

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:31am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, after a sharp bounce the previous day, pressured by underlying expectations that easier monetary policy at home and broad greenback strength will lead to more weakness in the local currency.

The yuan slumped to a four-month low on Friday, prompting a reassessment of its medium-term trajectory with many traders betting on more downside potential.

“I anticipate that USD/CNY could drift back towards the low 7.30s gradually over time,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The PBOC needs to accommodate renewed dollar strength, but it will also continue to lean against volatility and ensure that FX moves are orderly, Tan said.

The 10-year US-China treasury yield gap stayed elevated at 191 basis points and expectations for rate cuts in China to support a fragile economic recovery are nudging yields near record-low levels.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0943 per US dollar prior to market open, 53 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.0996.

The fixing came in 1094 pips stronger than a Reuters’ estimate, in line with PBOC’s continued support for the yuan.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2050 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2177 at midday, 57 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.74% away from the midpoint.

China’s yuan rebounds on strong guidance

The global dollar index fell to 104.174 from the previous close of 104.473.

The offshore yuan was trading 293 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.247 per dollar.

The gap between China’s onshore and offshore yuan remained wide, suggesting the onshore yuan is still under depreciation pressure, said traders at state-owned banks.

Subsequent stabilisation of the yuan will require positive reinforcements such as a weakening dollar or a significant improvement in China’s economic fundamentals, the traders said.

Yuan Yen Australian and New Zealand dollars

