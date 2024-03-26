AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.71%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2024 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

Read here for details.

  • Power sector woes: PM Shehbaz assigns tasks to ministries

Read here for details.

  • Gold unchanged at Rs228,200 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

SIFC gives go-ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad

Read here for details.

