BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 25, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

- Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

- Power sector woes: PM Shehbaz assigns tasks to ministries

- Gold unchanged at Rs228,200 per tola in Pakistan

- UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza

SIFC gives go-ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad

