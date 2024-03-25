AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza

  • United States abstains, remaining 14 council members vote for resolution
Reuters Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 07:51pm

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body.

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire earlier in the nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip and had used its veto power to shield US ally Israel as it retaliated against Hamas for an October 7 attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people.

But amid growing global pressure for a truce in the war that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, the US abstained from the vote on Monday to allow the Security Council to demand an immediate ceasefire for the month of Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, which ends in two weeks.

Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries ‘horror and starvation’

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Israel says Hamas took 253 hostages during its October 7 attack.

The Security Council resolution also “emphasises the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale.”

Israeli army radio reported shortly before the council meeting started that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would cancel a planned delegation to Washington if the US did not veto the resolution.

The US has vetoed three draft council resolutions on the war in Gaza. It has also previously abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and called for extended pauses in fighting.

Russia and China have also vetoed two US drafted resolutions on the conflict - in October and on Friday.

