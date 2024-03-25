Gold unchanged at Rs228,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Monday while the yellow metal gained marginally in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs228,200, while the 10-gram gold also stood stable at Rs195,645, as per the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold rates in Pakistan had decreased by Rs4,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday increased by $2 to settle at $2,187 per ounce, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.