AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SYS (Systems Limited) 399.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87%

Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

  • Brokerage house Topline Securities says results 'lower than expectation'
BR Web Desk Published 25 Mar, 2024 11:38am

Systems Limited, one of the largest software developers in the country, has reported a profit after tax of Rs8.69 billion during 2023, an increase of over 31%

On a consolidated basis, the company registered earnings of Rs6.63 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the profit and loss accounts filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Resultantly, earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs29.86 in the period under review compared to Rs23.61 in SPLY.

The company’s board of directors also approved a final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, at Rs6 per share i.e. 60%.

The company’s revenue from contracts with customers surged by 68% to Rs53.44 billion during the year, which ended December 31, 2023, compared to Rs31.76 billion recorded in the prior year.

Systems Limited

System’s operating expenses surged to Rs5.92 billion in the year 2023, as compared to Rs3.27 billion in SPLY, a YoY increase of 81%.

As a result, System’s operating profit was 44% higher at Rs7.73 billion in 2023.

The company’s other income rose to Rs3.19 billion in 2023, as compared to Rs2.23 billion, an increase of 43%.

During the year, the software developer saw its cost of finance balloon to Rs869 million, up by 202%, as compared to Rs288 million in SPLY.

The company paid taxes to the tune of Rs591 million, as compared to Rs352 million in SPLY.

In a note, brokerage house Topline Securities said the result was lower than its expectations due to higher than expected loss from associates.

Systems Limited was founded in 1977 as private limited company and was converted into a public listed company in 2005. SYS was listed on PSX in 2015.

The principal activity of the company is the development and trading of software and business process outsourcing services. Besides having a strong footprint in the local market, the company has a presence in the US, UK, EU and Middle East.

PSX EPS profit after tax Systems Limited earnings per share operating expenses cost of finance

Comments

200 characters

Systems Limited reports 2023 profit at Rs8.7bn, 31% higher YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

Read more stories