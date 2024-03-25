AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Murad Saeed, Azam Swati allowed to contest Senate polls

BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 09:30pm

An Appellate Tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed, Khurram Zeeshan and Azam Swati to contest Senate elections.

The PTI leaders had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject their papers for various reasons.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed announced the verdict it had reserved earlier and overturned the initial rejection of their nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election scheduled for April 2.

Senate elections: PTI finalises names of its candidates from Punjab, KP

Murad Saeed and Khurram Zeeshan have been cleared for Senate elections, while Swati will contest for the technocrat seat.

Last week, the Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) reversed the ECP’s decision to reject PTI worker Sanam Javed’s nomination and allowed her to contest the Senate polls.

LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan of the tribunal pronounced a reserved verdict that was reserved on Thursday after the completion of arguments from both sides.

The electoral watchdog has already appointed returning officers and polling officers for the forthcoming elections on 48 seats of the Senate.

As per the ECP, in all the provinces elections will be held for seven general seats, two women seats and two technocrat seats. Apart from this, there will be an election for one minority seat from Punjab and one minority seat from Sindh while one general and one technocrat seat from Islamabad.

The ECP has further informed that relevant Provincial Election Commissioners have been appointed as Returning Officers for the Senate elections in all four provinces.

For Islamabad, the director general, training, ECP, has been appointed as the Returning Officer.

Twelve Senators each will be elected from Sindh and Punjab and two from Islamabad, while 11 Senators each will be elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

