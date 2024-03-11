ECP appoints ROs, POs for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday appointed returning officers and polling officers for the forthcoming elections on 48 seats of the Senate. The appointments were made through a notification.

As per the ECP, in all the provinces elections will be held for seven general seats, two women seats and two technocrat seats. Apart from this, there will be election on one minority seat from Punjab and one minority seat from Sindh while one general and one technocrat seat from Islamabad.

The ECP has further informed that relevant Provincial Election Commissioners have been appointed as Returning Officers for the Senate elections in all the four provinces.

For Islamabad, the director general, training, ECP, has been appointed as the Returning Officer. The ECP has already issued schedule of the elections on 48 seats of the Senate in the first week of April. Polling for the elections will be held on April 3 in the national and four provincial assemblies.

Twelve each senators will be elected from Sindh and Punjab and two from Islamabad, while 11 each senators will be elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

