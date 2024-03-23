LHC accepts PTI’s appeal of Sanam Javed

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday accepted the appeal of PTI worker Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

The tribunal ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to include the name of Sanam Javed in the list of candidates, contesting Senate elections. Sanam Javed moved to the tribunal after her nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The tribunal pronounced a verdict reserved on Thursday. Sanam Javed is currently in jail as she is facing a number of cases following May 9 riots.

