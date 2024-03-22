Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan reversed course and fell on Friday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,200 per tola after shedding Rs4,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,645 after a decrease of Rs3,600, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold rates in Pakistan had increased by Rs4,600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,185 per ounce, after a decline of $40 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.