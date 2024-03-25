AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Battle to end TB must be won: CM Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: “Today is the expression of our unwavering determination for the complete eradication of TB,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Tuberculosis Day. The chief minister further said the battle to end TB must be won for a healthy Punjab.

“TB is treatable, it is very important to make people aware of this,” she added.

“Termination of TB is possible through timely diagnosis and effective treatment. The lives of patients dying of TB can be saved with effective treatment.”

The struggle to end TB will not stop. We all have to work together for its prevention. It is the responsibility of all of us to save the mothers, sisters and daughters suffering from TB, she added.

