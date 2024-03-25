AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-25

Revenue requirements/prescribed prices: Ogra to hold public hearing in response to SNGPL’s plea today

Wasim Iqbal Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is conducting a public hearing at Lahore on Monday (today) on the petition of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the determination of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for fiscal year 2024-25.

The petitioner (SNGPL) has projected average prescribed price Rs 4,446.89 per MMBTU including previous years’ shortfall, in natural gas business. Petitioner has claimed RLNG cost of service at Rs 325.08 per MMBTU for fiscal year 2024-25.

The Ogra is conducting public hearings at Lahore on March 25, 2024 and at Peshawar on March 27, 2024 to extend ample opportunity of hearing to the stakeholders, consumers and general public to voice their grievances. Further, all categories of gas consumers were also invited through their monthly gas bills to participate in the said Public Hearings.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority shall pass the decision after conducting public hearing at Peshawar on March 27, 2024.

The government is bound to announce a decision on sale price of gas within 40 days following determination of the regulator on the SNGPL’s petition. The Ogra had already held a public hearing on SSGC’s petition on March 18, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA SNGPL

Comments

200 characters

Revenue requirements/prescribed prices: Ogra to hold public hearing in response to SNGPL’s plea today

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories