Revenue requirements/prescribed prices: Ogra to hold public hearing in response to SNGPL’s plea today

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is conducting a public hearing at Lahore on Monday (today) on the petition of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the determination of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for fiscal year 2024-25.

The petitioner (SNGPL) has projected average prescribed price Rs 4,446.89 per MMBTU including previous years’ shortfall, in natural gas business. Petitioner has claimed RLNG cost of service at Rs 325.08 per MMBTU for fiscal year 2024-25.

The Ogra is conducting public hearings at Lahore on March 25, 2024 and at Peshawar on March 27, 2024 to extend ample opportunity of hearing to the stakeholders, consumers and general public to voice their grievances. Further, all categories of gas consumers were also invited through their monthly gas bills to participate in the said Public Hearings.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority shall pass the decision after conducting public hearing at Peshawar on March 27, 2024.

The government is bound to announce a decision on sale price of gas within 40 days following determination of the regulator on the SNGPL’s petition. The Ogra had already held a public hearing on SSGC’s petition on March 18, 2024.

