Issuing of fake bank statements for UK visas: FIA arrests accused on British embassy complaint

INP Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi arrested the accused involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens for British visas.

The FIA team raided and arrested the accused on the complaint of the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Zahid Hassan, the suspect was involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens and the crime of visa fraud. FIA has now launched an investigation into the matter.

The UK recently announced significant changes to its visa policies, aiming to facilitate easier entry for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan.

In a statement released by the British government, it was revealed that these countries will transition to an electronic travel permit system by 2024.

Under this system, residents from the Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Emirates, and Jordan, will no longer require visit visas to enter the UK. The move towards an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is poised to simplify the entry process, doing away with the necessity of obtaining a visit visa.

As per the official statement, the visa exemption implementation is set to take effect after February 22, 2024. Under this new system, tourists of all age groups will be required to electronically apply for a travel permit, priced at £10, which will then be issued for their travel purposes.

