Nishan-e-Pakistan conferred on Saudi defence minister

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday, conferred Pakistan's highest civilian award "Nishan-e-Pakistan" on Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The Saudi dignitary, who was also the chief guest for the Pakistan Day parade, was awarded for his "services for Pakistan and its people, enhancing defence cooperation, strengthening of bilateral ties and contributions towards peace efforts in the region".

The ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior officials.

The Saudi prince also held meetings with President Zardari, COAS Gen Munir, and PM Shehbaz during his stay in Pakistan.

Prince Khalid's visit comes days after Gen Munir held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz during an official visit to the Gulf kingdom.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation came under discussion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had reported.

On this occasion, the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia said that; "Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historical and strong brotherly relations, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always been well-wishers of each other."

The army chief thanked the Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia for visiting Pakistan.

The distinguished guest also thanked the army chief for inviting him as the guest of honour in the Pakistan Day parade.

After a successful one-day visit to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz returned home.

Before the departure, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir greeted Prince Khalid bin Salman from Noor Khan Air Base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024