Business & Finance Print 2024-03-23

SBP will remain closed today

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on March 23, 2024 (Saturday) being public holiday on the occasion of ‘Pakistan Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP government of pakistan Pakistan Day public holiday

