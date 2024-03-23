AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Markets Print 2024-03-23

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,151.83
High:                      65,534.02
Low:                       65,056.66
Net Change:                   265.57
Volume (000):                 83,028
Value (000):               4,141,076
Makt Cap (000)         2,085,296,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,544.06
NET CH                     (-) 26.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,280.08
NET CH                     (-) 16.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,691.46
NET CH                     (-) 63.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,288.38
NET CH                     (-) 92.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,019.20
NET CH                     (-) 33.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,700.22
NET CH                      (-) 7.59
------------------------------------
As on:               23- MARCH -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

