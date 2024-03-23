Markets Print 2024-03-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,151.83
High: 65,534.02
Low: 65,056.66
Net Change: 265.57
Volume (000): 83,028
Value (000): 4,141,076
Makt Cap (000) 2,085,296,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,544.06
NET CH (-) 26.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,280.08
NET CH (-) 16.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,691.46
NET CH (-) 63.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,288.38
NET CH (-) 92.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,019.20
NET CH (-) 33.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,700.22
NET CH (-) 7.59
------------------------------------
As on: 23- MARCH -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments