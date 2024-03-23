KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,151.83 High: 65,534.02 Low: 65,056.66 Net Change: 265.57 Volume (000): 83,028 Value (000): 4,141,076 Makt Cap (000) 2,085,296,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,544.06 NET CH (-) 26.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,280.08 NET CH (-) 16.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,691.46 NET CH (-) 63.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,288.38 NET CH (-) 92.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,019.20 NET CH (-) 33.82 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,700.22 NET CH (-) 7.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- MARCH -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024