Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan increased further on Thursday in line with a rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs232,400 per tola after a gain of Rs4,600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs199,245 after an increase of Rs3,943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,225 per ounce, after a gain of $47 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.